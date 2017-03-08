Judge allows travel ban lawsuit by Hawaii to move forward

HONOLULU (AP) — The latest on Hawaii's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel plan. (All times local.)

10:30 a.m.

A federal judge in Honolulu is allowing Hawaii's amended lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday granted the state's request to continue with the case and set a hearing for March 15 — the day before Trump's revised ban is due to go into effect.

Hawaii filed the amended federal suit Tuesday night. It says the order will harm the Muslim population of Hawaii.

The state's previous suit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place. Watson granted the state's request to lift the stay so it could file the amended lawsuit.

___

9 a.m.

Hawaii has filed an amended federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The state filed the suit Tuesday night with updates on its existing challenge to Trump's previous order. It says the order will harm the Muslim population of Hawaii.

The new order, announced Monday, bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Hawaii's lawsuit says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its "sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government."

Hawaii's lawsuit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place.