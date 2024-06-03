Hawaii’s election season is here. What to expect from House, mayoral races

Hawaii’s 2024 election season is well underway, with few surprises. There are no competitive races at the federal level, and well-known incumbents like Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Prosecutor Steve Alm, both running in nonpartisan races, face minimal opposition.

Blangiardi’s handling of the city’s rail project and his strong communication skills contribute to his solid position. Similarly, Alm’s name recognition and uncontroversial tenure, along with his stance against recreational marijuana legalization and efforts to combat crime in Waikiki, fortify his position.

“Normally, these races on Oahu are seriously fought, but in this case, there has yet to be any serious competitors,” said Colin Moore, a public policy expert at the University of Hawaii in Manoa.

Key Primary Races

The Democratic primary on Aug. 10 will feature a rematch between state House Speaker Scott Saiki and Kim Coco Iwamoto in the Ala Moana-Kakaako-Downtown district. Saiki narrowly defeated Iwamoto in the 2022 primary by 161 votes, setting the stage for another closely contested race that could impact House leadership.

“I think there will be few races across the state that will get as much attention as this one,” Moore notes. “This is a seat that Scott Saiki has held onto, but it’s been very close in the past.”

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki will face a tough test this fall as he seeks reelection.

The outcome could reshape House leadership following a legislative session that the more moderate Saiki deemed “incredibly productive.” However, according to Moore, Iwamoto could successfully connect with progressive voters in a district with “many new residents.”

Another House primary race generating buzz pits state Representative Trish La Chica, D-Waipio-Mililani, against political newcomer and fellow Democrat Ken Inouye, son of the late U.S. Senator Daniel K. Inouye.

La Chica, 37, and vice chair of the state House Education Committee has focused on issues important to students, parents, and educators in Central Oahu, aiming to secure a better future for her community.

Ken Inouye, 59, an assistant to the vice chancellor at the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, is emphasizing his efforts and connecting with voters door-to-door. He’s campaigned on issues such as the cost of living and the future of retirees and the younger generation.

Big Island Mayoral Race

The 2024 Hawaii County mayoral race, a nonpartisan contest where candidates run unaffiliated with any political parties, intensifies as incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth seeks reelection by emphasizing his efforts to reduce property taxes, address homelessness, and advance major public works. Roth highlights his community-focused problem-solving approach.

Challenging Roth is former Bay Clinic CEO Kimo Alameda, endorsed by the Hawaii Ironworkers Union Local 625. Alameda’s campaign focuses on improving healthcare access and supporting the island’s aging population, leveraging his extensive public health and administrative experience.

Hilo native Breeani Kobayashi also enters the race, bringing notable community involvement and leadership. Kobayashi’s platform aims to distribute resources more equitably and address the high cost of living. The race, which includes Hilo pastor Junior Tupa’i, is expected to see more candidates before the June 4 filing deadline.

Broader Implications

The U.S. presidential general election on Nov. 5 will feature a bitter rematch between the Democratic incumbent, President Joe Biden, and GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump. However, Hawaii’s historical preference for Democratic candidates suggests this race may not significantly impact voter turnout in the state. In the last U.S. presidential election in 2020, more than 579,000 people turned in a ballot—a record for the number of people who have voted in a Hawaii election, according to the Associated Press.

