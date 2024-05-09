Hawaii braces for severe thunderstorms, flooding starting tonight

May 9—The National Weather Service updated a "" overnight, warning of the potential for severe thunderstorms and possible flash flooding affecting Hawaii tonight through this weekend.

Forecasters say "an unusually strong upper-level disturbance is expected to approach the islands later tonight into Saturday, bringing the possibility of very active weather to portions of the Aloha State."

The forecasters say the latest guidance indicates a possibility for severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds, large hail, intense rainfall and flash flooding.

"Impacts could begin over the western end of the state as early as tonight, with a transition to more of a widespread potential Friday through Saturday," said NWS in the statement. "Listen for later statements, as well as possible watches and warnings, as this event becomes more clear."

36 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .