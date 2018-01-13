Hawaii Ballistic Missile False Alarm: "Someone Pressed the Wrong Button"

The threat of a North Korean missile hitting hitting Hawaii is dangerously real, as President Donald Trump’s “button” tweets stoke dangerous tensions between the United States and the North Korean dictatorship. The threat felt very real on Saturday morning in Hawaii after an emergency alert was sent out to TV, radio, and cell phones about an inbound ballistic missile.

The emergency alert was sent to an unknown number of people in the state, some of whom shared photos of themselves sheltering in place a little after 8 a.m. local time on Saturday. By many accounts posted on social media, the gravity of the scenario was terrifying for about a half-hour before the alarm was called a mistake by officials.

Hawaii Governor David Ige told CNN that someone pressed the wrong button, which sent out the alert to telephones, radio stations and TV stations. It happened during a shift change at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Ige said.

Ige said on Twitter that “the public must have confidence in our emergency alert system. I am working to get to the bottom of this so we can prevent an error of this type in the future.”

“There is no credible threat and we’re referring everyone to the state Hawaii,” a NORAD official told Inverse on Saturday shortly after the alert went out. “It was a message sent in error.”

The alert read:

Emergency Alert

BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAD INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

About 38 minutes later, this message went out:

Emergency Alert

There is no missile threat or danger to the state of Hawaii. Repeat. False Alarm.

The Hawaii EMA also issued a brief statement on Twitter as well, which for a time was the only information available: “NO missile threat to Hawaii.”

The Federal Communications Commission oversees the Wireless Emergency Alert system, and Inverse has reached to the agency for comment on the matter. FCC chairman Ajit Pai said on Saturday that “The FCC is launching a full investigation into the false emergency alert that was sent to residents of Hawaii.”

Around the state, people shared their terror, and then outrage, on social media: