Hawaii authorities seek public's help finding OCCC escapee

Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said they are seeking the public's help in finding a pre-trial detainee who escaped from the Oahu Community Correctional Center on Friday.

Isaac Edayan, 39, was missing during a headcount at around 6 p.m. Friday, according to a department news release. Both the Honolulu Police Department and state sheriffs were notified.

Edayan is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and 190 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Edayan is charged with operating a vehicle after his license had been suspended or revoked for driving under the influence, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

