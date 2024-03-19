Haverkamp issues 10 life sentences to Moss Lake abuse defendant

Mar. 19—A Cooke County jury deliberated for less than an hour Monday before giving an East Texas man life in prison

David Michael Calhoun, 38, of Harlton, Texas, to 10 life sentences, one 10 year sentence and two 20 year sentences for "the prolonged abuse and torture of multiple children and adults at a residence in Moss Lake," according to Cooke County First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson.

Five of the life sentences were ordered to run consecutively by Judge Janelle Haverkamp of the 235th District Court.

Calhoun was convicted on five counts of sexual assault of a child, seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault strangulation.

"The prolonged period of torture that the defendant put the children through in this case is the worst abuse that I have ever seen," said Erlandson. "The mental, psychological, and physical torture that they endured for the better part of six years in unimaginable. The resilience and strength that the children showed in this case is awe inspiring. They never gave up and showed tremendous courage from the very beginning. The lasting legacy of this case is that evil will not prevail — even when things seemed hopeless the children were determined to make their story heard."

According to trial evidence, Calhoun began caring for the minor victims, who were his nephews and stepchildren, around 2017. The abuse began shortly thereafter. It continued all across East Texas—including in Harlton, Jefferson and Athens. The abuse increased until it reached its climax in the summer of 2022 in Cooke County. Erlandson said the abuse was described by Pamela Miller, Senior Policy Analyst with the APSAC Center for Child Policy, as almost indistinguishable from the torture that POWs and political prisoners suffered during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

"From the beginning, the investigation in this case was handled flawlessly by the Cooke County Sheriff's Office," said Cooke County District Attorney John Warren. "This case is a testament to the dedication and selflessness that our partners in law enforcement exhibit daily. The case could not have been as successful as it was without the hard work, long hours, and sleepless nights that the investigators put into this case."

The case was investigated by the Cooke County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the York Police Department in York, Nebraska, and the Cooke County District Attorney's Office. The case was tried by Erlandson and Assistant District Attorney Austin Caldwell. Two other defendants have been indicted. They are set for pretrial in April.