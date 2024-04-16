Haven't filed your taxes? Make sure to get an extension
It's Tax Day, which means federal and state taxes are due. If you have not filed yet, tax experts say you should get an extension right away.
The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.
Tax professionals field last-minute requests and file extensions as millions of Americans rush to beat the midnight deadline.
In a flip of the usual priorities, Senate Republicans seem likely to kill a set of tax cuts that have already passed the House and are broadly popular. Here's why.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
If you owe back taxes to a federal or state agency or you’re behind on child support, the IRS could garnish your tax refund. Learn how to avoid an offset.
If you work for yourself, you’ll need to pay self-employment tax for Social Security and Medicare on net earnings over $400. Find out how self-employment tax works.
A mansion tax is an additional transfer tax on properties that sell for above a specified price. Learn how mansion taxes work and if you’ll need to pay them.
Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract.
Threads is testing a new search feature that will allow users to filter results by recency, Adam Mosseri confirmed.
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several incoming 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your spring DIY projects.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.
More than 232,000 shoppers are resting easy with these soft linens.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.