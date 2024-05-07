Haven't completed your FAFSA? The deadline for students seeking financial aid is May 15

Counting on financial aid to attend a college or university in Tennessee? Time is running short to apply, according to leaders from colleges and universities in the state.

The extended deadline to finish the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA, is May 15 for Tennessee. But FAFSA isn't just for securing federal aid — it's also required for all students who wish to receive any form of financial aid, including scholarships, grants and other assistance.

The launch of a revamped FAFSA application, meant to update and streamline the process, has been riddled with glitches and delays. This year's form did not open for applications until months later than usual. That has delayed financial aid decisions for millions of students nationwide.

But that doesn't mean those hoping to attend school in Tennessee should skip out on FAFSA, according to the Four the Future collaborative. The group is made of up 10 public colleges and universities in Tennessee.

Students walk toward the student union at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

"We don’t want our student applicants passing up significant financial benefits," Austin Peay State University President Michael Licari said in a news release from the collaborative. "We see such great potential within the young adults of Tennessee, and failure to submit their FAFSA before the deadline should not be the hurdle that prevents them from achieving their educational dreams."

What is FAFSA, and what does it do?

Along with qualifying students for federal aid, it also helps colleges and universities determine what kind of financial aid they offer to students. It also qualifies students in Tennessee for state aid, like the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.

The process should take roughly an hour to complete after personal information is gathered, according to the FAFSA website.

Looking to submit this year's FAFSA? Here is how the application works and its eligibility

More information at FAFSA, Tennessee resources

Four the Future leaders said they recognize some may need guidance navigating the FAFSA process, especially those who are the first in their family to attend college.

"To assist anyone who needs help, our schools have compiled a single destination of resources for Tennessee college applicants that will empower our applicants to quickly complete their FAFSA," Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney McPhee said in the release.

Information on the FAFSA, scholarship opportunities in Tennessee and more resources can be found at FourTheFutureTN.com/FAFSA.

The FAFSA application, along with more information, can be found at StudentAid.gov.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: FAFSA: Tennessee colleges urge applicants to file by May 15