Haven of Portage sets up cooling center in Ravenna Twp.

The Haven of Portage County has a cooling center. It will be open by 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week.

With dangerously high temperatures in the forecast all week, The Haven of Portage County is offering a resource for those without air conditioning to get into a safer environment.

Brooklyn Byrd, of Gerard, celebrates her 8th birthday at the West Branch beach with cousins playing in the lake with a beach ball on Monday, June 17.

The Haven of Portage County has opened its shelter in Ravenna Township as a cooling center. Beginning Tuesday morning, the center will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of the week.

Weather alert: Dangerous heat wave engulfs Akron with heat advisory, air quality alert issued

The National Weather Service says all of northern Ohio is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Friday. With highs in the 90s daily, the weather service warns, the heat index − what the temperature feels like − will be between 100 and 104 degrees. There also is an air quality alert in effect for all of northern Ohio as soaring temperatures are creating dangerous pollution conditions.

Portage Prepares suggested those who need access to air conditioning take refuge in public libraries. The agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency shared other safety tips on Facebook:

FEMA offered these tips:

Find air conditioning, if possible.

Avoid strenuous activity.

Watch for heat illnesses.

Wear light clothing.

Check on family members and neighbors.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave people or pets inside a closed car.

