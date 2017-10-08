Hatton retains Dunhill title, Fisher record 61 at Old Course

England's Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the fifth hole, during day four of the Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews, in Fife, Scotland, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. (Mark Runnacles/PA via AP)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton retained his title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday after a final round at St. Andrews in which Ross Fisher shot a course-record 61 at the home of golf.

On a calm day on the storied Old Course, even a bogey-free round by Fisher containing 11 birdies could not reel in overnight leader Hatton, who shot 66 for a three-stroke victory over his fellow Englishman.

Hatton became the first player in the 17-year history of the Dunhill Links to successfully defend the title in a tournament played over three Scottish courses — the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. His aggregate score of 24-under 264 was a tournament record, after rounds of 68-65-65-66.

Both of Hatton's career titles have come at the Dunhill Links.

Fisher was runner-up for the second straight year. He had a putt for eagle from the Valley of Sin on No. 18, which would have sealed the first round of 59 in the history of the European Tour. It fell two feet short and he missed the birdie putt back, though still broke the course record — held jointly by six players — by a stroke.

Rory McIlroy shot even-par 72 to finish tied for 63rd on 4 under par, meaning he ended a season without a victory for only the second time in his professional career.