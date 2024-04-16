Hattiesburg police to begin camera-assisted radar program at schools Monday. What to know

The speed limit near Hattiesburg schools is 15 mph during times when students may be arriving or departing. A pilot program that is starting April 22, 2024, is aimed at using camera-assisted radar to encourage motorists to slow down in school zones.

After weeks of community meetings where Hattiesburg residents could voice their opinions and concerns about using cameras to supplement police activities, city officials are rolling out a pilot program to test whether camera-assisted radar can encourage motorists to slow down in school zones.

In March, Hattiesburg City Council voted unanimously to launch the pilot program at two schools, which if successful, will be added at schools citywide when the next school year begins in the fall.

The pilot program will begin Monday at two schools, Woodley Elementary and Grace Christian. Hardy Street near 21st Avenue will be the test site for Woodley, and West Seventh Street near Grace Christian will be the location for that school.

The radar units will capture the speed and record the license plates of vehicles as they pass through the designated areas. The owners of the vehicles determined to be speeding will be sent citations.

Police officers in the designated zones will operate the devices, but because they don't have to pull over motorists, they can tag more speeders.

“We have fielded enough complaints and I have seen enough close calls with people not caring or not paying attention as they drive in active school zones,” Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release. “The goal of this technology effort is to help change behavior. Additionally, the pilot program will allow us to work out any logistical issues and provide the police department with data that can provide for expansion of the program in other areas if successful.”

Public Safety: Will drones, laser-focused video cameras become the new wave of law enforcement in Hattiesburg?

Hattiesburg officials contracted with Intellisafe on March 19, 2024, to use camera-assisted radar to catch more motorists speeding in school zones. The radar unit is operated by a Hattiesburg Police officer during posted hours.

The pilot program is expected to run through the end of the school year. After reviewing data and how the program is rolled out, Hattiesburg police will work with the mayor’s office to see how it can be expanded to other school zones beginning in August, according to a news release.

“We are proud to join other departments across the country in the use of technology to assist officers in their roles of protecting and serving our residents — especially our youngest and most vulnerable,” Hattiesburg Police Chief Hardy Sims said in the release. “Too often, motorists ignore the warnings, crossing guards and multiple signs and lights as they drive through school zones. It’s not OK. This technology will not only help us crack down on those speeding violations but will help us drive home the importance of driving safely in and around school zones.”

The camera-assisted radar technology was among several measures considered by city officials. Other technologies were considered during the community meetings

One idea the city introduced during the public forums was using drones as first responders, which could improve emergency response times for police and fire calls and possibly de-escalate situations before they get out of control or get closer to a fire to give visuals before firefighters enter a burning building.

In addition to drones, the city is looking at using radar and camera equipment to take pictures of all vehicles and license plates to determine whether the vehicles are insured. Uninsured motorists would be sent a citation and given options to pay the fine, go to court or go through a diversion program. Insurance would have to be purchased in any case.

Barker said in February that slowing motorists in school zones was a priority.

“With any potential initiative, we give the public ample opportunity to weigh in," Barker said. "We did that with the Technology for First Responders conversation, and we appreciate everyone who offered input. That feedback helped shape this first phase we are launching.”

The camera-assisted radar program is implemented through technology provided by a third-party contract with Intellisafe, approved by City Council on March 19.

Motorists who are sent citations will have an opportunity to complete a diversion program to be eligible for a reduced fine. Fines collected from the citations will be used to pay for the third-party service agreement and provide revenue for the city and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

For more information, call Barker's office at 601-545-4501.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Hattiesburg police to use camera-assisted radar at schools