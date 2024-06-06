Hattiesburg judge appointed to 12th Circuit; mayor names new judges for municipal court

Following the retirement of Circuit Judge Jon Mark Weathers, Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Hattiesburg Municipal Judge Wes Curry IV to fill his term in the 12th Circuit Court until a special election can be held in November 2025 to fill the remainder of Weathers' term.

“Judge Curry will do a great job in this position, and I was proud to appoint him,” Reeves said in a news release. “His many years of public and private sector experience make him an ideal candidate to serve in this role. I wish Judge Curry the best of luck and thank him for stepping up to serve the people of Mississippi.”

Curry was first appointed to the municipal court by Mayor Toby Barker in 2017 and has been a justice court judge for Forrest County since 2012. In these two roles, Judge Curry presided over thousands of criminal, civil and code enforcement trials, according to the release.

"I cannot adequately begin to praise his service," Barker said. "When he took over as lead judge almost seven years ago, our municipal court faced a lot of challenges. He, along with his team, has transformed our municipal court into one that is first class. We thank him for his service."

He is a partner at Curry and Curry in Hattiesburg and a 2024 recipient of the Judge Stephen S. Goss Memorial Award for Leadership, awarded by the Council of State Governments Justice Center.

Curry earned a juris doctorate in 2000 and a bachelor's degree in 1997 from the University of Mississippi.

He took on his new role Thursday, leaving a vacancy in municipal court.

Weathers assumed the role of general counsel at the University of Southern Mississippi.

From left, municipal Judges Mary Moore Conville and Gay Polk-Payton, Mayor Toby Barker and Judge Brian Bledsoe pose for a photograph at Hattiesburg City Hall, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Following the governor's announcement, Barker announced the appointments of Judges Brian Bledsoe for Post 1, Gay Polk-Payton for Post 2 and Mary Moore Conville for judge pro tempore.

“All three of these appointments bring extensive experience to maintaining and advancing a first-class municipal court," Barker said. "Judge Bledsoe and Judge Polk-Payton have been part of the forward-thinking transformation of our court over the past several years, and Mary Moore Conville has served as both public defender and prosecutor in two previous city administrations. I know they will continue fostering a safer community by holding offenders accountable and empowering our citizens to lead better lives.”

Brian Bledsoe

Bledsoe has served as a municipal judge since 2017 and has experience in many areas, including as school board attorney for the Marion and Forrest County school districts and special counsel to former Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.

Bledsoe holds a juris doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving Hattiesburg," Bledsoe said. "The Municipal Court, by and through its staff, has made tremendous progress over the past several years.”

Gay Polk-Payton

Polk-Payton brings 26 years of legal practice experience, including 13 years as a Forrest County justice court judge and four years as a Hattiesburg municipal court judge. Her career includes advocacy roles in the Forrest and Perry County public defender’s offices and the 12th Judicial District drug court.

Polk-Payton holds a juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law, a master’s degree in business from the University of New Orleans and a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“As a lifelong resident of Hattiesburg, I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve my community in an even greater capacity,” Polk-Payton said. “Municipal court will continue to do our very best to ensure that the court system serves our citizens with efficiency and fairness.”

Mary Moore Conville

Conville’s career includes serving as Forrest County prosecutor, city of Hattiesburg Municipal Court prosecutor and extensive private practice.

She holds a juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law, graduating summa cum laude, and a bachelor's degree from Emory University.

“The two prior mayoral administrations appointed me to serve in various capacities in municipal court early in my legal career, which remain some of my most fulfilling professional experiences,” Conville said. “I will do my best to continue to make Hattiesburg a safe and just community for all.”

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: New judges appointed in 12th Circuit, city of Hattiesburg