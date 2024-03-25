Hattiesburg 15-year-old girl killed in shooting, police say

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a Monday morning shooting in Hattiesburg, according to a Hattiesburg Police Department press release.

The department said the shooting occurred in at approximately 4:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Country Club Road at Pineview Apartments.

The news release states responding officers found the teenager "unresponsive." Additional information on the department's social media page states the teen was unresponsive in the "exterior stairwell of the complex."

Officers then rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Public Information Officer Tate Rutland told the Clarion Ledger the victim was shot multiple times. It is unknown at this time where the victim sustained gunshot wounds.

Sexual assault of a minor in Canton: Canton man had sexual relations with underage girls including his cousin, authorities say

Rutland said the department is searching for multiple suspects.

Anyone with any information about to the shooting, or any related incident at Pineview Apartments come forward and contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 15-year-old girl fatally shot in Hattiesburg MS