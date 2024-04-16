Hate crime reported on MSU campus Monday afternoon

EAST LANSING — Police are seeking five males who attacked a pair of people Monday afternoon near the Michigan State University library in what MSU Public Safety framed as a hate crime.

At 5:45 p.m., MSU Public Safety said, the five suspects intentionally sought the victims near 366 W. Circle Drive because of the "perpetrators sexual orientation bias."

MSU Public Safety did not immediately provide details of the incident or say what led them to believe the incident was a hate crime.

The police provided descriptions of five people they are seeking.

Suspect 1 was a teenage Black male, wearing khaki shorts, Mountain Dew T-shirt and "locs." Suspect 2 was teenage Black male, wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Suspect 3 was a teenage Black male wearing white T-shirt, white shorts and "locs." Suspect 4 was a teenage Black male wearing red pants, black shirt and white sweatshirt. Suspect 5 was a teenage Black male wearing a white T-shirt.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State police say two people reported hate crime Monday