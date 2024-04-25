Hatchet-wielding Utah man charged with multiple federal crimes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake County man was charged with multiple violent crimes on Wednesday after he allegedly stole from a dollar store and jewelry business while armed.

Carlos Anthony Martinez, 24, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on May 6, 2023, Martinez, robbed, at gunpoint, a dollar store employee in Grantsville of money and merchandise.

Additionally, on May 26, 2023, Martinez allegedly entered Fred Meyer Jewelers inside Smith’s Marketplace in Bountiful. According to the Department of Justice, Martinez carried a hatchet in one hand and a handgun in the other and smashed the top of a glass display case with the hatchet.

An employee tried to confront Martinez, the DOJ said, but police said Martinez pointed the gun in the employee’s direction.

Martinez reportedly stole jewelry and ran out of the store, leaving the hatchet on the display case. Bountiful Police officers responded to the scene and searched for Martinez, although he was ultimately arrested April 15.

