Hassan ranked most bipartisan member of Congress

Apr. 30—WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan was named the most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate, according to the ranking from a nonpartisan organization.

The Common Ground Committee said Hassan was the first federal elected official to receive a perfect score since it began in 2020 keeping an annual scorecard on the voting and bill sponsorship practices of members of Congress.

"She is the best example, the kind of politician we want to highlight, striving each day to find solutions for the biggest problems our country is facing," said Common Ground Committee Cofounder Erik Olsen.

In the ranking, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., was the fourth highest scoring Democrat behind Sens. Hassan, Chris Coons of Delaware and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Manchin is not seeking reelection this fall.

"Our democracy works best when our leaders are able to come together and work to deliver results. Granite Staters connect with one another by putting aside their differences, and I try to follow their example every day, find common ground, develop creative solutions, and get things done in a bipartisan way in Congress," Hassan said in a statement.

"Bipartisanship strengthens our ability to make lasting change based on the priorities of the American people, and I am honored to earn this ranking. I will continue to work across the aisle to deliver bipartisan results for Granite Staters."

Republican State Chairman Chris Ager questioned Hassan's bipartisan credentials.

"If Sen. Hassan is the pinnacle of bipartisanship, then we must seriously reevaluate what meaningful collaboration looks like in Washington," Ager said.

"In 2023 she voted with Biden 99.3% according to fivethirtyeight. New Hampshire needs strong leadership that upholds our Live Free or Die principles and effectively advocates for Granite Staters' interests in D.C. Maggie Hassan has proven time and time again that she'll put Biden's swamp interests over those of her constituents."

In January 2023, the website fivethirtyeight stopped updating in real time how much members of Congress vote with the White House.

During the 2021-22 session, Hassan voted with Biden 97% of the time.

The Common Ground Committee is a non-profit 501(3) organization and its listed panelists have included Democratic campaign operative Donna Brazile, former Republican National Chairman and MSNBC analyst Michael Steele and former Democratic U.S. Sen./Biden climate adviser John Kerry and former Bush administration Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

In 2022, the nonpartisan Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University named Hassan the most bipartisan senator.

