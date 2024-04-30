Hashmi files for lieutenant governor, VCU students protest and more Virginia headlines

TechCrunch

The European Union announced Tuesday it suspects Meta's social networking platforms, Facebook and Instagram, of breaking the bloc' rules for larger platforms in relation to election integrity. The Commission has opened the formal infringement proceedings to investigate Meta under the the Digital Services Act (DSA), an online governance and content moderation framework. The EU's concerns here span several areas: Meta's moderation of political ads -- which it suspects is inadequate; Meta's policies for moderating non-paid political content, which the EU suspects are opaque and overly restrictive, whereas the DSA demands platforms' policies deliver transparency and accountability; and Meta's policies that relate to enabling outsiders to monitor elections.