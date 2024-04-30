Hashmi files for lieutenant governor, VCU students protest and more Virginia headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
Sen. Hashmi files to run for lieutenant governor, joining crowded Democratic field.” — Richmond Times-Dispatch
“VCU students set up ‘Liberation Zone’ on campus, make demands during pro-Palestinian protest.” — WRIC
“Paid EMS services can be costly and controversial. But they may be the only solution to declining volunteerism.” — Cardinal News
“Virginia Beach to vote on collective bargaining for city employees.” — Virginian-Pilot
“Richmond-area man arrested in Turks and Caicos for alleged ammunition possession, facing possible 12-year prison sentence.” — WAVY
