TechCrunch

Meta's tracking ads business could be facing further legal blows in the European Union: An influential advisor to the bloc's top court affirmed Thursday that the region's privacy laws limits on how long people's data can be used for targeted advertising. In the non-legally binding opinion, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos said use of personal data for advertising must be limited. This is important because Meta's tracking ads business relies upon ingesting vast amounts of personal data to build profiles of individuals to target them with advertising messages.