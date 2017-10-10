Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman announces she's leaving him amid sexual assault scandal

Georgina Chapman is leaving her husband of 10 years, Harvey Weinstein, amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations around him.

The Marchesa designer revealed the news in a brief statement to People on Tuesday night.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, share children India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.

The news comes after days of mounting allegations against her husband, which started at the end of last week with an explosive New York Times report that detailed his decades of alleged sexual harassment of young women and continued to come to a head on Tuesday when the New Yorker published another bombshell report claiming that Weinstein raped three women, among other allegations.

Chapman had initially "100 percent" stood behind her husband, who was fired from his post at The Weinstein Company on Sunday night after an initial suspension.

Many big names have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, including major actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino, among others.

Other Hollywood figures closely connected with Weinstein over the years, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Meryl Streep, Judi Dench and more have come forward condemning the behavior while largely acknowledging that they didn't know that any of it was going on. Other reports allege that Weinstein's behavior was a commonly-known secret in the industry.

Following the split reports on Tuesday night, TMZ reported that Weinstein was boarding a private jet to seek treatment for sex addiction in Europe. The outlet claims to have talked to sources that say the producer is hoping for an eventual second chance in the industry he had such a large impact on.

