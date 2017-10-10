Harvey Weinstein 'sent desperate email to Hollywood executives' before being fired over sexual harassment scandal

Harvey Weinstein reportedly sent an email pleading with Hollywood executives to help him save his job: Getty

Harvey Weinstein apparently sent an email to a number of high-ranking Hollywood executives which begged them to help him before he was fired.

Shortly before it was announced that he had been removed from The Weinstein Company "effective immediately", the film mogul emailed a number of high profile figures in the hope they would oppose his removal from the board of executives.

The message was read on MSNBC's Deadline: White House, and was reportedly sent from Weinstein's private email account.

"My board is thinking of firing me," the email read. "All I'm asking is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counselling whether it be in a facility or somewhere else.

"Allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false, as you know, but given therapy and counselling as other people have done, I think I'd be able to get there. If you can, I need you to send a letter to my private Gmail. The letter would only go to the board and no one else. What the board is trying to do is not only wrong but might be illegal and would destroy the company.

"If you could write this letter backing me getting the help and time away I need and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, It would help me a lot. I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to get therapy. Do not let me get fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need. With all due respect, I need the letter today."

JUST IN: Weinstein's desperate email to Hwood CEOs, moguls hours before his firing. Read to me by a disgusted (male) recipient pic.twitter.com/wQA64WcKf7 — Janice Min (@janicemin) October 9, 2017

The email was published on social media and via MSNBC by Janice Min, who says it was sent to her by a "disgusted" male recipient.

One person who refused to respond positively to Weinstein's email reportedly replied: "No f***ing chance."

More and more high profile figures in Hollywood are speaking out over the developing scandal.

Actors including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Judd Apatow and Jessica Chastain have criticised Weinstein both for his alleged behaviour and his statement in response to the allegations.

Streep, who has collaborated with Weinstein on numerous projects and even once referred to him as a "God", called the producer "disgraceful" and said she did not know about his reported behaviour with female employees and journalists.

"I did not know about these [other] offences: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it."

