(Reuters) - Storm Harvey has strengthened into the third hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The hurricane is now located about 335 miles (540 km) south-southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles ((130 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

