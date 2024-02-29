Harvey Sperling, who long championed education in Nashville, dies at 82

On the first day of classes at the University School of Nashville, the students could always count on one thing: Harvey Sperling would greet each and every one of them by name.

Sperling served as the director of the school from 1979 to 1990, later taking up several consulting and leadership roles that revolved around education, art, music and community. He died Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

On Feb. 3, he was beaming proudly over a performance of the play "Girl From the North Country" at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center with his family, according to his daughter, Sarah Sperling Young. She said the producer of the show, Tristan Baker, is a close family friend and was like a son to her father.

Harvey Sperling

In the days that followed, they learned of his cancer diagnosis.

"As difficult as it is ... I also feel that he lived his life exactly as he wanted to," Young said. "Out with friends and engaged with the community up until the last few weeks."

After his time at the University School of Nashville, Sperling took on the role of headmaster at the University School of Milwaukee in Wisconsin. Upon returning to Nashville in 2000, he became the education program officer at the Frist Foundation.

A published author and well-traveled lecturer, Sperling later served as a consultant at Belmont University, Vanderbilt University, Alignment Nashville and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. He also sat on multiple boards, including those for the Episcopal School of Nashville and Equal Chance for Education.

"He cared deeply about the city and community," Young said.

Sperling enjoyed joining book clubs, had an eye for photography and was an avid collector of Japanese art. He also loved to keep up with former students, teachers and friends, taking great joy in networking and connecting people with each other. Even up until his final weeks, he and his wife, Cathie, were hosting people at their home, according to his daughter. They were married for 55 years and would have celebrated their 56th anniversary in June.

Sperling is survived by his wife, Catherine Sperling, his daughter, Sarah Young Sperling, and his son-in-law, Kyle Young, along with many loving family members and dear friends. The family will lay him to rest during a private ceremony on March 3. Donations in Sperling's honor can be made to the Harvey Sperling Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University School of Nashville or to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Harvey Sperling: Nashville education leader dies at 82