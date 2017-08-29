Harvey sets Texas rainfall record for tropical cyclone: NWS

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Harvey has set a rainfall record for tropical cyclones in the state of Texas, with 49.32 inches (125.3 cm) of rain observed at a location southeast of Houston, the National Weather Service said on Tuesday.

The state's previous record was established in 1978 by cyclone Amelia, in Medina, Texas, according to the NWS. A total of 14 observed locales have seen more than 40 inches of rain as of 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) during Harvey, NWS said.

The reports are preliminary, NWS said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)