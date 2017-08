NEW YORK (Reuters) - Efforts to rebuild homes, roads and other infrastructures could generate 10,000 to 20,000 temporary jobs in the aftermath of Harvey, the post powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years, said Moody's Analytics' chief economist Mark Zandi on Wednesday.

He said, in a conference call with reporters, reconstruction in Gulf Coast areas impacted by Harvey might be slowed by already tight labor conditions in the region.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)