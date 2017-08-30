Harvey makes landfall in Louisiana, expected to weaken: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Harvey has made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana and is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Harvey is located about 5 miles (8 km) west of Cameron, the NHC said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

