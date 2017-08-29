Harvey Exposes Trump's Empathy Deficit

Crises, and especially natural disasters, create a special kind of challenge for any politician, but especially for a president. There’s very little that a national leader can do in the early days of a disaster; much of the initial response is organized ahead of time or devolved to state and local authorities. While later on, White House muscle can be important, the first days are a time when there’s little to do but play the role of president.

Most presidents try to strike two modes: sympathy and inspiration. They go to the site, they shake hands, they hug victims, and they offer words of consolation; they also offer soaring rhetoric about the power of community, the resilience of Americans, and the determination to bounce back.

The sympathetic moments are often the most memorable. Think of Ronald Reagan’s poignant remarks upon the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger: “We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye and ‘slipped the surly bonds of earth’ to ‘touch the face of God.’” Think of the image of Barack Obama hugging a woman whose business was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

Think even of George W. Bush’s appearance at Ground Zero on September 14, 2001. It’s best remembered for his ad-libbed remark, “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” But Bush began his brief remarks with sympathy and mourning. “I want you all to know that America today, America today is on bended knee, in prayer for the people whose lives were lost here, for the workers who work here, for the families who mourn,” he said.

When leaders fail to show sympathy, it can grievously undermine their public standing. Four years later, Bush was widely viewed as detached during his handling of Hurricane Katrina (especially in a photo of him looking out the window of Air Force One), and his reputation never recovered.

Hurricane Harvey thus creates a challenge for President Trump, a man who is at home revving up a crowd and celebrating American greatness, but who almost never publicly displays sympathy or empathy. So far, Trump’s response has been tonally peculiar and heavy on the inspiration. He has extolled the nation’s ability to recover, and he has repeatedly expressed awe, both at the power of the storm and at the ratings it has produced. But he has not shown much in the way of sympathy. It’s unclear how the public will rate his unorthodox approach.

Ahead of the storm’s landfall, Trump offered a terse “good luck” as he boarded a helicopter for Camp David. The White House produced a flurry of pictures and readouts chronicling how the president kept tabs on the storm over the weekend. In tweets, he focused heavily on the size of the storm, which seemed to amaze him as much as it did anyone else: “125 MPH winds!” “Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.” “Wow - Now experts are calling # Harvey a once in 500 year flood!” “HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks!”