Harvey Ald. Colby Chapman faces possible censure over use of police van for video, city prosecutor says

A Harvey alderwoman exceeded her authority and was “reckless and irresponsible” in using a large Police Department vehicle for a video posted to social media, according to a report filed recently by Patrick Walsh, the city’s prosecutor and special counsel.

He recommends 2nd Ward Ald. Colby Chapman be censured at a City Council meeting.

The video posted to Facebook and Instagram shows young people walking, apparently through streets of the city, and shots of a young man alternately standing and sitting on top of the police vehicle as well as hanging off a ladder on the rear of the truck, parked outside of a Harvey police substation.

Walsh did not respond to messages left Friday and a spokesman for the city who provided a copy of the report said the city would not comment because it is an ongoing investigation.

Chapman did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Walsh said in the report, turned over to the city Feb. 26, that police Chief Cameron Biddings was the complainant, and said the city received his complaint Feb. 9. and the attorney talked with the chief to gather more information.

The vehicle involved is the department’s mobile command unit, a 38-foot-long van reserved for high priority events and responses, Walsh said in the report.

Walsh said Chapman, elected alderwoman in 2023, did not have authority to use the vehicle, and said the young male on top of the command van was at risk of serious injury if he fell.

Walsh said he initially emailed Chapman Feb. 10 asking for an explanation, and when no response came called the alderwoman Feb. 21. At that time she told the attorney she was busy and didn’t have time to talk but would get back to him, Walsh said in the report.

The attorney said he also sent a letter to Chapman, but did not get a response.

The report alleges the male on top of the vehicle was “underage,” but does not explain how that was determined.

“Chapman’s actions demonstrated a strong lapse in judgment,” Walsh wrote.

She could have potentially exposed the city to liability if the youth had fallen off and suffered injuries, and there is expensive communication equipment on the roof that could have been damaged, the attorney wrote.

Walsh said Chapman did not discuss use of the vehicle with the police chief or city administrator, but the report also does not make it clear who granted access. The attorney said Chapman “allowed and facilitated the trespass” regarding the command vehicle.

The video indicates it was posted as part of February’s celebration of Black History Month, but when it was taken was not clear.

Chapman is seen wearing a black, short-sleeve T-shirt with “I Am Black History” on the front, leading a group of youths along streets where trees with green leaves in full bloom are clearly evident.

Other shots of the video show youth dancing in front of the police vehicle, and another shows them holding up signs for Chapman.

Links to the Facebook and Instagram video were provided in Walsh’s report.