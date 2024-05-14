Harvard and Protesters Strike Deal to End Pro-Palestine Encampment

Harvard University announced Tuesday it had struck a deal with protesters to wind down an on-campus encampment that occupied its iconic Harvard Yard for nearly three weeks.

The agreement will see students suspended during the demonstration be reinstated, and university officials have agreed to discuss student questions about a potential divestment from Israel amid its ongoing conflict against Hamas in Gaza.

University spokesperson Jonathan Swain told WBUR that those talks will be attended by its interim president, Alan Garber, and Hopi Hoekstra, its dean of the faculty of arts and sciences.

Harvard Pro-Palestine Protests May Be Approaching a Whimpery End

The coalition who ran the encampment, Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (HOOP), said in a statement that it had “democratically voted to end its encampment after 20 days.” As part of the deal, HOOP said Harvard will consider the establishment of a “Center for Palestine Studies” at the university.

HOOP said previously that more than 20 students were suspended during the demonstration, and another 60 were referred for additional disciplinary charges. It announced the demonstration’s end on Instagram, indicating in a statement that it only did so after the university agreed to make some concessions—but not enough to fully satisfy the organization.

“We are under no illusions,” HOOP wrote in a statement. “We do not believe these meetings are divestment wins. These side-deals are intended to pacify us away from full disclosure and divestment. Rest assured, they will not.”

The encampment’s closure comes just as students are leaving campus for the summer, with finals and commencement having wrapped up over the weekend.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.