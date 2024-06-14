Hartville Council removes police chief overtime review provision from salary ordinance

Hartville Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Amended the village salary ordinance to remove council’s six-month review of overtime hours accrued by the chief of police.

DISCUSSION: Council enacted a provision last year to allow Police Chief Kevin Moore to be paid for overtime hours, due to police department staff shortages. The provision also included a six-month review of Moore’s overtime hours.

At the June 10 meeting, Solicitor Eric Williams said the salary ordinance, “which defines when the chief can get overtime,” could be kept in place while replacing council’s bi-annual review of the chief’s overtime hours with “a caveat [stating] this [overtime] policy shall no longer be in effect anytime the police department is fully staffed.” The amendment passed 5-1, with Councilman Jim Sullivan voting no.

Council later unanimously approved amending the village salary ordinance to include the new language regarding the police chief’s overtime, as well as approving a cost-of-living increase for all village employees. Councilman Frank Gant asked what impact the cost-of- living increase would have on the 2024 budget, and Fiscal Officer Scott Varney said it is a $52,000 increase over the previous fiscal year.

OTHER ACTION:

Approved the Hartville Building Department’s adoption of the 2019 Residential Code of Ohio and the 2023 National Electrical Code

Approved an ordinance fixing the salary and wages of the village zoning inspector/administrative officer.

UP NEXT: Meets for its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 24 at Hartville Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St. and online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville.

Brian Lisik

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hartville pulls police chief overtime review provision from ordinance