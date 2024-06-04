Hartselle man faces felony drug charge

Jun. 4—A Hartselle man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and probation violations Thursday, according to a Morgan County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

Justin Blake McDougald, 36, was booked into the Morgan County Jail early Friday morning in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records, and remained in jail Tuesday. He was charged with the sale or distribution of methamphetamine.

Agents with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1675 Bluff City Road in Somerville, according to the affidavit. The agents located McDougald in a bedroom, where they also "located several bags of a white, crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine" in McDougald's bedroom, according to the affidavit. Investigators said 8 ounces of meth were found in the room.