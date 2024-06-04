Hartselle man faces felony drug charge

Trenedy Parks, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Jun. 4—A Hartselle man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and probation violations Thursday, according to a Morgan County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

Justin Blake McDougald, 36, was booked into the Morgan County Jail early Friday morning in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records, and remained in jail Tuesday. He was charged with the sale or distribution of methamphetamine.

Agents with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1675 Bluff City Road in Somerville, according to the affidavit. The agents located McDougald in a bedroom, where they also "located several bags of a white, crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine" in McDougald's bedroom, according to the affidavit. Investigators said 8 ounces of meth were found in the room.