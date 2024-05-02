Hartselle man accused of strangling wife amid divorce disagreement

May 2—During an argument over getting a divorce on Saturday, a Hartselle man became violent and strangled his wife as she tried to call 911 for help, according to an affidavit signed by a Hartselle police officer.

Carl Edward Deleo III, 33, was charged with domestic violence strangulation, a Class B felony, and booked into Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Court records show he was released from jail on Monday.

"The response of the officers was key to establishing the elements of the crime that had been committed, along with obtaining the help needed for the victim," said Hartselle police Capt. Alan McDearmond on Wednesday.

Hartselle police on Saturday were dispatched to the 1300 block of High Street Southwest in reference to an assault, according to the affidavit.

"Officers were advised by 911 that they could hear a disturbance in the background and a female yelling an address," the affidavit reads.

Officers arrived on scene to find a woman running from the residence, according to the affidavit. She told them that Deleo, her husband, had physically assaulted her.

"Officers were able to establish that a more severe crime had occurred and requested medical services to evaluate the victim," McDearmond said.

Before officers arrived, the victim said she had been sitting in her vehicle in the driveway with her husband when they began arguing over getting a divorce, according to the affidavit. She said Deleo was intoxicated and became violent when she agreed to the separation.

The victim "dialed 911, and Deleo attempted to prevent her from calling for help," the affidavit reads. "(She) said she threw her phone in the vehicle floor, and when Deleo heard the 911 operator, he grabbed her around the neck with his hands obstructing her from breathing."

Deleo eventually let her go, according to the affidavit, and grabbed her phone to end the 911 call. He allegedly assaulted his wife again and then ran toward the residence.

"Officers on scene observed significant marks around (the victim's) neck, indicating her being strangled," the affidavit reads. "Officers then witnessed Deleo on the front porch of the residence yelling, and when he was given verbal commands by officers to not go inside the residence, he refused to comply."

Officers ultimately were able to detain the "intoxicated and uncooperative" Deleo, according to the affidavit. The victim was sent to Crisis Services of North Alabama to be examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner.

—

Statistics

According to a study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, women who experience non-fatal strangulation at the hands of their partner are at greater risk — an almost 750% increase compared to baseline — of later being killed by their partner.

"Strangulation is a relatively prevalent form of violence toward women who experience physical violence in an abusive relationship and is a significant predictor for future lethal violence," the study found.

Researchers also found that strangulation is underreported and may not always leave signs of visible injury. Victims can even die weeks after a strangulation due to internal injuries and a lack of oxygen.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline "strongly recommends" seeing a doctor if your partner has strangled you. Documenting abusive behavior with photos of injuries, police and medical reports, verbal testimony, etc., can serve as important evidence for victims seeking legal action against their abusive partners.

The Crisis Services of North Alabama offers "trauma-informed, comprehensive services to victims," such as court advocacy and counseling. Advocates can help a victim secure an emergency protection from abuse order that bars the abuser from having any contact with the victim.

Violation of a protection order is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. A second violation nets the offender a mandatory 30 days in jail, while a third violation is a Class C felony.

Morgan County residents can begin a protection from abuse petition in the Circuit Clerk's Office on the fourth floor of the Morgan County courthouse.

"Domestic violence is a serious crime, and the Hartselle Police Department will always proceed with that in mind while conducting these investigations," said McDearmond.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.