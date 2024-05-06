Hartland Community Schools offers thousands in bus driver bonuses

HARTLAND TWP. — Hartland Community Schools needs bus drivers badly.

The district has full-time driver positions open, plus part-time substitute positions. Candidates only available mornings or afternoons are welcome to apply.

Fully licensed or trained drivers filling a regular route will receive a $5,000 bonus. Fully licensed or trained drivers working as substitutes at least 20 hours per week will receive a $3,000 bonus.

Candidates without any training or experience can still earn a $2,000 bonus.

Operating in a district spanning 96 square miles, Hartland's 41 bus routes cover 3,150 miles daily, serving 3,533 students across 1,291 active stops. While the complexity of the task is significant, Hartland drivers are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge upon joining the district, according to Operations Director Matt Marino.

“Bus driving is a career that can be a great fit for anyone in the community," Marino said. "Whether it's taking a full-time route or if you have just a few hours a day to spare. ... Our community is amazing and supportive of our drivers and Hartland Schools as a whole. I am proud to have my own children ride our buses and attend Hartland Schools.”

There's a continuing bus driver shortage, not just in Hartland, but across the state. Hartland is partnering with other county districts and the Livingston Educational Service Agency to develop bonuses and other ways to retain current drivers and attract new talent to the field. As of June 1, the starting hourly rate for Hartland bus drivers is $20.37.

The bus driver shortage started in earnest with COVID, and a rash of retirements increased the demand for new hires, Marino said.

“Some are drawn to the flexible schedule, aligning with school hours and summer breaks,” he said. “Our bus drivers find genuine joy in their work."

Hartland resident Doug Baldwin has been driving for more than 18 months. He values the manageable hours and support.

“It’s a perfect job for anyone looking for a fulfilling role after retirement or even someone looking for full-time.”

Linden resident Tom Robinson said the driving schedule matches up with his lifestyle as a retiree.

“Summers off and no weekends is a real benefit,” he said.

To learn more, visit hartlandschools.us or call 810-626-2175.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Hartland Community Schools offers thousands in bus driver bonuses