Hartford City Council swears in new police chief

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN) — The search for a new chief of police in Hartford has ended.

Pete Markow was sworn in during the Hartford City Council meeting on Monday, April 15.

Before stepping into the role of chief, Markow was an investigator with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and a sergeant and SWAT member with the Dothan Police Department. During his time in Dothan, Markow served alongside current Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock on the SWAT team.

Prior to his law enforcement service, Markow served as an airborne ranger and in special operations units in the United States Army.

The search for a new police chief in Hartford began in November 2023 after former chief Annie Ward retired.

Sergeant Zac Cooke of the Hartford Police Department stepped into the role of interim chief during the lengthy search.

