Harry Potter Fans Are in an Uproar Over This Possible Fantastic Beasts 2 Plot Hole

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has sparked a heated debate amongst fans of the Harry Potter universe.

Following the Tuesday debut of the preview, some wizarding world aficionados took to Twitter to express their dismay over the fact that the very first scene appears to show a group of witches and wizards apparating inside the grounds of Hogwarts. Considering J.K. Rowling made it extremely clear throughout the seven-book Harry Potter series that Hogwarts was blocked from apparition, it’s understandable why fans are taking issue with the seemingly glaring error.

However, The Crimes of Grindelwald takes place in 1927 when Dumbledore—who is played by Jude Law in the movie—was still Hogwarts’ transfiguration professor and not yet its headmaster, meaning the school may have been bound by different magical laws.

Nonetheless, viewers had a lot to say about the possible mistake. See some of the reactions below.

"You can't Apparate inside the Hogwarts grounds, how often do I have to tell you?" - Hermione Granger #CrimesOfGrindelwald #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/p14YeOjfsI — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) March 13, 2018

You????Can't????Apparate????Within????The????Grounds????Of????Hogwarts???? — Mallory Hayes (@MalloryAHayes) March 13, 2018

CURRENTLY TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOWWW THEY ARE ABLE TO APPARATE ON HOGWARTS GROUNDS WOZZDISS???!! #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/bJUvHpEFUp — • ?? • (@_amaljiliow) March 13, 2018

This isn’t nitpicking. The inability to apparate within hogwarts is an important plot device in nearly every book! — Kyleen Breslin (@kbreslin624) March 13, 2018

Honestly, David Yates, if you would only read Hogwarts: A History, you would know that you can't apparate onto school grounds... pic.twitter.com/xcJ3yHzi78 — Benjamin Light (@benjamin_light) March 13, 2018

Okay Potter fans I know some of you are Mad Online™ but what if events in this movie ARE the reason you can't Apparate onto the Hogwarts grounds HMMM — Proma (@promawhatup) March 13, 2018

Can't you apparate outside of Hogwarts? Sooooo they're fine, just can't do it inside the school or on the grounds. Pretty sure Voldemort and his army apperated to the one end of this bridge in the last movie. https://t.co/wzcOifIbNC — Bradley Young (@youngcbrad) March 14, 2018