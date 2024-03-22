Harry and Meghan wish 'health and healing' for Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they wish "health and healing" for Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she shared her cancer diagnosis.

In a brief statement, Prince Harry and Meghan said they hoped Catherine and her family could heal "privately and in peace".

Catherine said on Friday the news was a "huge shock" after an "incredibly tough couple of months".

She said she was "well" and "getting stronger every day".

Details of the cancer have not yet been disclosed. Kensington Palace says she is confident that she will make a full recovery.

The condition was discovered during an abdominal surgery in January.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

They moved to California in June 2020, saying they wanted space to raise their son, Archie. A second child, Lilibet, was born the following year.

After the recent cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles, Prince Harry visited the UK to spend some time with him. He did not meet his brother during the trip.

In an interview afterwards with ABC News, he said he was "grateful" for the time with his father during their brief meeting in London.

He also agreed families could be brought closer by such health concerns.

There could be more visits to the UK, he suggested, saying: "I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Catherine's news was "terrible" and that the White House wished the British royal a full recovery.

"I think it's important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time," she said. "I'm not going to go further than that."

The couples appeared together in 2022 at Windsor following the death of the Queen

Since Harry announced he was stepping back from royal duties, his relationship with his brother has reportedly soured.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry alleged that William physically attacked him in 2019.

He wrote that the altercation happened as his brother criticised his relationship with Meghan, but that William apologised.

The brothers have rarely been spotted together in public in recent years.

But in 2022, William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan unexpectedly stepped out together to greet crowds outside Windsor Castle following the death of the Queen.