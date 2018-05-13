Harry and Meghan to include first female state trumpeter at a Royal Wedding as she stands by her husband's side

LCpl Kate and LCoH Julian Sandford, two of the six State trumpeters for the Household Cavalry - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

As Meghan Markle takes her first steps down the aisle of St George’s Chapel on Saturday, she will be met with the glorious fanfare of the State Trumpeters.

As befits a bride so dedicated to the cause of gender equality, those trumpets will be loud enough not only to impress the millions watching around the world, but to shatter a glass ceiling along the way.

Lance Corporal Kate Sandford is to become the first woman from the band of the Household Cavalry to play the fanfare at a British Royal wedding, it is believed, as she joins an elite group of six on May 19th.

Joined by her husband, Lance Corporal of Horse Julian Sandford, the pair will, it follows, become the first married couple to play the extraordinary moment the bride arrives, unveiling her wedding dress to the world and allowing Prince Harry his first glimpse.

The State Trumpeters, who wear the distinctive gold jackets of the Band of the Household Cavalry, regularly play at major state occasions where the Queen is present, as well as at national events and anniversaries.

LCpl Kate and LCoH Julian Sandford will play in St Georges Chapel

Women were allowed to join the band in the mid-1990s. While it does not keep official records based on gender, long-serving members of the band cannot recall a woman ever taking the prestigious role at a Royal wedding before.

The involvement of L/Cpl Sandford will be particularly significant for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Markle, who both identify as feminists who care deeply about gender equality.

The day will no doubt also bring back happy memories for the Sandfords, who married in December to a fanfare played by their own colleagues.

To have my wife with me, who’s worked so hard to get on the trumpet team and represent females in the army... I’m very proud of her

L/Cpl Sandford, who joined band five years ago, said it was a “very big privilege for me to be able to represent the females”, adding that being recently married adds a “nice aspect” to the day.

“It’s very very exciting,” she said. “I feel very proud. I’ll be very excited on the day but you’ve got to keep your head on your shoulders and play to the best of your ability.”

When she first joined the State Trumpeters, performing at state banquets, she said she would often hear guests remarking incredulously: “There’s a lady!”

