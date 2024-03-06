HARRY MARTINEZ: Oh my, I forgot!

Mar. 6—It is a common and too frequent experience to forget something important or even trivial. Distractions abound to take the mind to another thought or subject. While this is true in the human experience, it is prevalent also in the spiritual realm, particularly concerning prayer. The expression "I am praying for you" is a wonderful thought and seems to have become more pertinent in these troubled times.

The Apostle Paul urged those who had placed their faith in Christ to ... "Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful. and pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains. Pray that I may proclaim it clearly, as I should" (Col 4:2-4 NIV). To the Christians in Thessalonica, Paul asked that the ... "Brothers, pray for us" (1 Thess 5:25 NIV).

It is Biblical to ask prayer for oneself. Paul included himself in his prayer requests as well as for those who traveled with him. "Pray also for me, that whenever I open my mouth, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should" (Eph 6:19-20 NIV). James wrote ... "Is any one of you in trouble? He should pray" (James 5:13 NIV).

For many of us, the asking for prayer seems to be easier than remembering that there is another component in prayer. It is that of thanksgiving. The apostle considered this so important that in writing the to churches in Philippi, whose people were apparently experiencing adversity, he gave instructions concerning prayer. "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God" (Phil 4 6 NIV). This mandate began with an admonition to stop committing the sin of worry. Thankfully, there is the grace provision for Christians to resolve that ... "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness" (1 John 1:9 NIV). With that cleansing, fellowship is restored and prayer can be directed to the Father in the name of Christ and in the power of the Spirit.

Therefore, one's prayer life is to include certain things in general, personal requests and thanksgiving. It is this last ingredient in prayer that is often neglected. There is a tendency to be quick to ask, but forgetful in giving thanks when prayer is answered. Paul diligently gave thanks for answers to his prayers and wrote ... "We always thank God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, when we pray for you, because we have heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of the love you have for all the saints — the faith and love that spring from the hope that is stored up for you in heaven and that you have already heard about in the word of truth, the gospel that has come to you" (Col 1:3-6a NIV).

Perhaps the most tender words of commendation were written by Paul in his letter to his protégé Timothy. "I thank God, whom I serve, as my forefathers did, with a clear conscience, as night and day I constantly remember you in my prayers. Recalling your tears, I long to see you, so that I may be filled with joy. I have been reminded of your sincere faith, which first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice and, I am persuaded, now lives in you also. For this reason, I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands. For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love and of self-discipline" (2 Tim 1:3-7 NIV). How compassionate were his words. They would remind Timothy to be thankful for his loved ones who nurtured him in the faith.

Harry Martinez, a resident of Albany, is a retired minister who served a nondenominational congregation in Florida. His weekly column appears in several South Georgia newspapers.