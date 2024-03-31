Harrogate: Bike track to replace Valley Gardens pitch and putt

The council said the existing golf course at the Valley Gardens in Harrogate was not well used [LDRS]

A "pump track" for bikes will replace a landmark Harrogate park's pitch and putt golf course after the idea received support from the town's residents, a council has said.

A public consultation on the plans for the Valley Gardens was run by North Yorkshire Council at the end of 2023.

The new circular track could open next winter, the council said.

Karl Battersby, the authority's director of environment, thanked people for their "helpful feedback".

The cycling track would consist of a circular loop with slopes and bumps to maximise momentum, the council said.

It would transform an area of about 21,528 sq ft (2,000 sq m) currently used by the golf course.

The free-to-use track would be accessible all year round, unlike the golf course which closes during wet weather, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Battersby said: "We are grateful for the helpful feedback and the support for the project from the public.

"The intention is that once the summer season is over, we will be taking the project forward and looking to have it in place over the winter."

