Harrison Twp. man indicted, accused of shooting man in the leg in Trotwood

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 18—A man indicted Monday is accused of shooting another man in the leg more than a year ago in Trotwood.

Walter Wesley Lowe, 24, of Harrison Twp. was issued a summons to appear for his July 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Trotwood police responded Feb. 9, 2023, to 506 W. Main St. for a shooting.

Lowe reportedly shot a man in the leg with a handgun, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division in Trotwood.

He is free on $25,000 bond on electronic home detention, court records show.