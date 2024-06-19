Harrison Twp. man indicted, accused of shooting man in the leg in Trotwood

Jun. 18—A man indicted Monday is accused of shooting another man in the leg more than a year ago in Trotwood.

Walter Wesley Lowe, 24, of Harrison Twp. was issued a summons to appear for his July 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Trotwood police responded Feb. 9, 2023, to 506 W. Main St. for a shooting.

Lowe reportedly shot a man in the leg with a handgun, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division in Trotwood.

He is free on $25,000 bond on electronic home detention, court records show.