Harrison Twp. man gets probation in wrong-way I-75 crash in 2022 that injures 4

Apr. 15—A Harrison Twp. man accused of drunken driving during a wrong-way crash onto Interstate 75 in December 2022 that seriously injured a Cincinnati man, his two passengers and himself was granted probation.

Pascal Micucu Mutabazi, 26, was sentenced last week by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle to up to five years of community control sanctions, according to sentencing documents filed Monday.

Mutabazi pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to vehicular assault and OVI, both misdemeanor charges. He originally was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a felony, but that charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Mutabazi was driving a 2012 Hyundai Genesis around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022, headed east on Needmore Road when at the exit ramp from Interstate 75 South he crossed over the west lanes on Needmore Road and ran off the east side of the road for the I-75 off-ramp in Harrison Twp., according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The car Mutabazi was driving then slid sideways down the embankment and crashed into the guardrail on I-75, drove out onto I-75 South while headed north and collided with the front of a 2017 Lincoln MKZ in the middle lane.

The impact forced the second car, driven by a 43-year-old Cincinnati man, to overturn and strike the median concrete barrier, according to the crash report.

Both drivers along with Mutabazi's passengers, two 24-year-old Dayton men, suffered serious injuries. All four were taken by Harrison Twp. medics to Miami Valley Hospital.

In addition to probation, Mutabazi's driver's license was suspended for a mandatory one year.

He also was ordered to pay more than $2,300 in restitution, court records show.