Harrison School District 2: Free summer meals for kids

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Harrison School District 2 announced that they have created an opportunity for children 18 and younger to have breakfast and lunches during the summer months free of charge.

According to a spokesperson for the district, the meals will be provided Mondays through Thursdays from June 3 to July 26.

The meals will be provided at these times and locations:

Monday through Thursday, June 3 through June 20th:

Monterey Elementary School – Breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Stratton Meadows Elementary School – Breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Sand Creek International School – Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. to 9 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, June 3 through July 26:

Pikes Peak Family Success Center – Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

