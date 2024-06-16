Harrison man dies in Washington County motorcycle crash

SONORA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Harrison man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in Washington County on Friday night, according to a crash report.

Eric McFarland, 29, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 412 near Blue Springs Road around 6:30 p.m. while a second vehicle was trying to cross the highway from Blue Springs Road.

The report said the vehicle pulled out in front of McFarland, who could not slow down, and hit the driver-side rear of the vehicle. McFarland died at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash and no other injuries or deaths were reported, according to the report.

