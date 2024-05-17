Harrison County coroner identifies victim in killing on MS Coast. Here’s what we know

Kevin Edward Davis, a 50-year-old Gulfport man, was identified Friday as the victim of a killing in the 2800 block of 33rd Avenue.

“He was pronounced dead on scene from a gunshot wound,” Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer said.

An autopsy will be done Monday.

The area where the shooting occurred was wooded with paths that go to homeless camps in that area.

Switzer said the victim was found near one of the paths.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

