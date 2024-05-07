Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park dinner auction is set for May 11

HOPEDALE − The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park will hold its 30th annual dinner auction Saturday, at the Hopedale Fire Department, 103 Firehouse Lane.

The event will include a buffet dinner, a speaker, door prizes, basket raffles, silent auction and live auction. The speaker will be James Stine, curator of the Historical Stripping Shovel and Dragline Archive. He will give a talk on the Silver Spade and the GEM of Egypt shovels, and how they came to work in the Harrison County area.

The auction has mining-related pictures with handmade frames, and many other items. There will be a Dave Barnhouse print titled "Making Christmas Memories" that features the Nutcracker Village at Steubenville. Also up for auction will be one hour of throttle time, an opportunity to drive a locomotive, donated by the Orrville Heritage Railroad Society.

The doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5, the speaker and auction to follow. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Call Amy at 330-401-9881 for more information.

The HCRHP was started in 1992 and is a nonprofit group of volunteers who work to save equipment that might otherwise be lost. The group has a collection of archives, machinery and memorabilia relating to the mining and agricultural fields. Some of their inventory includes two Marion 111 draglines, a Northwest dragline, a Euclid dump truck, a Michigan 475-C loader, bulldozers, cranes, Gradall machines, a wide variety of parts from the Silver Spade stripping shovel, and two restored 1920s Watt underground coal cars. The group hosts a show the weekend after Labor Day at their grounds at 43672 Stumptown Road, New Athens.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park dinner auction is May 11