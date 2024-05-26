Harrison Central students receive scholarships from Cadiz Alumni Association

CADIZ − The Cadiz High School Alumni Association has awarded 12 scholarships, totaling $38,040, to members of the Harrison Central High School Class of 2024. To qualify, students must have achieved a 3.0 accumulative grade average.

The John and Margaret Tabacchi Family Scholarship of $3,000 was awarded to Nicholas Malone of Tippecanoe. He plans to attend the University of Akron to study philosophy toward a career in law.

Two additional Tabacchi Scholarships of $1,500 each were given to Angelina Ferri and Rylee Smith. Angelina, of Cadiz, will attend Fairmont State University to study criminal justice. She also received the William Parlett Athletic Scholarship of $300. Rylee, also of Cadiz, will attend Bowling Green State University to study forensic science. She also received the Nancy Rogers Geanangel Scholarship of $1,500 and the Rupert Beetham Memorial Scholarship of $250.

A new scholarship, honoring the CHS Class of 1974 and given anonymously to a descendant of the class, was awarded to Hunter Bittinger of New Athens. He will attend Wheeling University to study secondary education.

The James and Agnes Bertz Scholarship Award of $3,000 went to Danielle Drapp of Scio. She will study music education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Drs. Ajit and Shankuntala Modi Scholarship Award of $2,500 was presented to Katarina Carman of Hopedale. She plans to study neuroscience toward medical school at The Ohio State University. She is also the recipient of the Thomas and Rachel Frew Scholarship of $1,000.

The Betty Kirkland Leadership Award of $2,200 was given to Ava Carson of Hopedale. She plans to attend The Ohio State University and pursue a degree in public health toward certification as a physician’s assistant. Ava also received the Zane Carson Memorial Scholarship in memory of her brother.

Katherine Shearer of Cadiz received the Welsh Family Scholarship of $1,800. She will attend The Ohio State University ATI in Wooster to study agriculture education.

The Ron Mazersoski Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 went to Katelyn Moss of Scio. She will attend Purdue University, seeking a degree in marketing. She is also the recipient of the James Kenny Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.

The Grace Fleming Hall Scholarship of $1,000 was given to Alex Dray of Cadiz. She will study musical theater at Kent State University. She also received the Taylor and Sylvia Cope Family Scholarship of $1,000 and the Theo and Judith Parlett Bertz Scholarship for the Arts of $300.

The Isabel Clifford Memorial Scholarship of $800 was given to Ryan Arbaugh of Jewett. He will attend the University of Northwest Ohio to study agriculture equipment technology. Ryan also received the Larry Bossell Memorial Scholarship of $500 and the Dean Scott Baker and Virena Baker Myers Scholarship of $1,000.

The Mark Beetham Memorial Scholarship of $840 was presented to Peyton Roski of Hopedale. He will study history, law, criminal justice or mortuary science, beginning at Ohio University Eastern Campus. He also received the Don Jochims Memorial Scholarship of $300 in memory of his grandfather and an anonymous scholarship honoring volunteerism of $750.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Harrison Central students get scholarships from Cadiz alumni