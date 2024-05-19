Harrison Butker stepped on toes with his speech. Respond by showing love and self-control

Re: "Harrison Butker decries diversity, but he can thank Black QB Patrick Mahomes for his fame," by Andrea Williams, May 15.

I'd like to address Andrea Williams' recent column about the Kansas City Chief's kicker Harrison Butker, the now more famous Harrison Butker whose commencement speech at Benedictine College has gone viral.

He probably set a new record for how many toes he stepped on during one 20-minute speech.

Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker (7) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on Feb 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Ms. Williams in her column focused primarily on the DEI issue, which had been on his list of undesirables. She aptly pointed out that he had benefitted from the progress made by Black people because of his team's great quarterback.

Regarding the women's issue, Butker in his speech elevated homemaking, noting his wife as an example. He was criticized harshly for putting down working women (career women). Evidently that's a hot button issue.

Instead there's the option of love, kindness, joy, patience, and self-control. In this way we can overwhelm the issue instead of the issue overwhelming us, and our toes will thank us.

Belinda French, Columbia 38401

