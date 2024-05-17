Harrisburg woman charged with mother’s homicide, elder neglect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman is in prison facing charges of homicide and neglecting care for a dependent person after the death of her 77-year-old mother.

Lower Paxton Township Police said Yeawah Sanu was arrested this week with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police said she is accused of elder neglect resulting in the death of her mother, 77-year-old Christiana Blake after an investigation began in January.

Lower Paxton Police said that an investigation by them, the Dauphin County Elder Abuse Task Force, Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, and Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, “found evidence that Blake was the victim of gross negligence while under the care of her daughter.”

Sanu was arraigned and denied bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 28.

