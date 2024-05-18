Harrisburg Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a “suspicious death” that occurred on the 1600 block of Ethel Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers discovered a deceased man along the roadway around 2:45 p.m.

Police did not identify the individual but said an investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

