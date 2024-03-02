Harrisburg police investigating shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that occured on Friday night.

An officer with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said they were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday near 7th and Emerald Street.

An abc27 crew who was on the scene saw Harrisburg police had blocked off areas of 7th Street, The officer tells abc27 one man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers said that the man was expected to be okay.

Police have said no one is in custody and an ongoing investigation is ongoing.

