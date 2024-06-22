Harrisburg Police hosting gun buy-back event today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police and the City of Harrisburg are hosting a gun buy-back event on June 22.

Harrisburg authorities are hosting the event at the Kappa Omega Fraternity House on 2020 State Street from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No questions will asked when turning in a gun, and the recipient will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

Individuals must unload all guns and place them in a secure holster or container; police are also accepting all ammunition.

